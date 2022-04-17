It was once a schoolhouse, filled with laughing children, scolding teachers, well-worn textbooks and chalkboards. Now it is a rotting, bombed out, skeletal husk of a building, littered with debris.

There was once a neighbourhood, an up-and-coming, middle class enclave in rural Idlib province, home to perhaps 3,000 people. Now it is mostly piles of rubble and twisted concrete slabs. There was once a thriving market, with vendors selling pastries, hardware and children’s clothes to the several thousand people who lived in this Syrian town.

Now there is but one tiny grocery store, operated by Hossein, a 46-year-old man who is the de facto mayor for the 400 people or so who lived in the ruined remains of Afes, a town on the frontline between rebel fighters in northwest Syria and regime forces loyal to dictator Bashar al-Assad to the south.