Thérèse Coffey could be an inspired appointment as health secretary

Thérèse Coffey’s debut as health and social care secretary in parliament got off to a bad start. She is not a silver-tongued public speaker, stumbling over her words a few times, and repeating twice her leaden call for a “national endeavour” to help the NHS, as she delivered a statement with a curiously narrow focus on GP appointments.

Her sharp-tongued opponent, Wes Streeting, mocked her promise of “cloud-based telephony” as the solution to trying to be the first to get through to the surgery – the telephone, he asked, is that “cutting-edge modern technology?”

Streeting contrasted Coffey’s “expectation” that people should be able to see their GP within two weeks with the 48-hour target under the Labour government.