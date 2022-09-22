Jump to content

Thérèse Coffey could be an inspired appointment as health secretary

The deputy prime minister surprised the Commons with her own story of waiting nine hours in A&E, writes John Rentoul

Thursday 22 September 2022 15:52
<p>Armed with her own story, she was suddenly able to turn her statement to her advantage</p>

Thérèse Coffey’s debut as health and social care secretary in parliament got off to a bad start. She is not a silver-tongued public speaker, stumbling over her words a few times, and repeating twice her leaden call for a “national endeavour” to help the NHS, as she delivered a statement with a curiously narrow focus on GP appointments.

Her sharp-tongued opponent, Wes Streeting, mocked her promise of “cloud-based telephony” as the solution to trying to be the first to get through to the surgery – the telephone, he asked, is that “cutting-edge modern technology?”

Streeting contrasted Coffey’s “expectation” that people should be able to see their GP within two weeks with the 48-hour target under the Labour government.

