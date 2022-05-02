Twenty five years on, we can now see that Blairite truths are eternal

A quarter of a century after the landslide of 1997, the Labour Party is coming round to a better understanding of its own achievements, writes John Rentoul

Monday 02 May 2022 10:29
Comments
<p>For many of Blair’s supporters, 1997 was the end of something as much as it was a new beginning</p>

For many of Blair’s supporters, 1997 was the end of something as much as it was a new beginning

(Getty Images)

It is only a round number, but it gives you a sense of perspective. A quarter of a century on, we can see clearly now: not only that Labour has been a chronically unsuccessful party for most of its existence, but that it can succeed.

It doesn’t matter if you start with the founding of the Labour Party in 1900, or with its overtaking the Liberals as the main alternative to the Conservatives in the 1923 election, Labour has been out of power for twice as long as it has been in it.

As Tony Blair also said when he came to talk to our students at King’s College London in March: “No Labour government had lasted more than six years, and we lasted for 13, so we lasted for twice as long as the previous Labour governments.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in