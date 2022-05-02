Twenty five years on, we can now see that Blairite truths are eternal
A quarter of a century after the landslide of 1997, the Labour Party is coming round to a better understanding of its own achievements, writes John Rentoul
It is only a round number, but it gives you a sense of perspective. A quarter of a century on, we can see clearly now: not only that Labour has been a chronically unsuccessful party for most of its existence, but that it can succeed.
It doesn’t matter if you start with the founding of the Labour Party in 1900, or with its overtaking the Liberals as the main alternative to the Conservatives in the 1923 election, Labour has been out of power for twice as long as it has been in it.
As Tony Blair also said when he came to talk to our students at King’s College London in March: “No Labour government had lasted more than six years, and we lasted for 13, so we lasted for twice as long as the previous Labour governments.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies