T

ony Blair is getting about a bit, isn’t he? An appearance on Good Morning Britain with his old chum Alastair Campbell, a lead column in the New Statesman, a clutch of social media videos featuring his long lockdown hair, variously described as reminiscent of Peter Stringfellow, Gandalf or Albert Steptoe, depending on how generous you’re feeling – and the announcement of an appearance at the Hay Festival.

So what’s going on? Is he on manoeuvres? Has he sensed a potential opening at the top of the Labour Party? Is he considering starting a new party all of his own called the “Broad Base Appeal Centre-Left Centre-Right Vote Hoover Party”. Or perhaps something more catchy, but you get the drift.

Blair is only 68 years old which, by Biden’s standards, is young and vigorous. He has been advising various political figures in the background for some time, and now perhaps he feels he has detoxified himself sufficiently to foreground himself again. There is a sense that he views his political career as “unfinished business”. The ambition is palpable.