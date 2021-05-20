T

he hysteria of Tony Blair hate is over. The chapter has closed on egg-throwing, scuffles, “Bliar” placards and juvenile attempts at citizen arrests whenever he dared to show his face. Instead, Labour’s most electorally successful leader is now openly consulted by not only Matt Hancock, the health secretary, but even Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, such has Blair’s brand detoxified.

In the wake of Labour’s recent poor electoral performance and botched reshuffle, Blair published in the New Statesman a manifesto for anti-Conservatives, prompting the magazine to say that Blair eyed a return, while Lord Adonis, the New Labour ultra, repeatedly tweeted that it is “Time for Blair”. Could the unthinkable really happen?

When in 2019 John Rentoul and I launched Heroes or Villains? The Blair Government Reconsidered – published in paperback today (20 May) by Oxford University Press – we expected a backlash. Though an academic text (we hope an accessible one) it was based on interviews across both sides of the Blair-Brown divide, along with many of the most senior civil servants they worked with, and our findings led to it being pro-Blair.