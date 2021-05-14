A progressive alliance between Labour and the Lib Dems would strike fear into the Tories

W

henever Labour is in the doldrums, it starts an agonised internal debate on the question: “Can we ever win power again?”. No surprise, then, that it's happening after last week’s elections.

As ever, the debate includes whether Labour should come out for proportional representation to replace our antediluvian first-past-the-post system. There is also revived talk of a progressive alliance with the Liberal Democrats and Greens. The Lib Dems won a projected 17 per cent share of the national vote in the English local elections, while the Greens gained 88 seats and are snapping at Labour’s heels.

Keir Starmer found warm words about electoral reform during Labour’s leadership contest, saying: “We’ve got to address the fact that millions of people vote in safe seats and they feel their vote doesn’t count.” But he has gone very quiet on the issue since.