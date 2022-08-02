Liz Truss’s latest brilliant wheeze was a short-lived plan to cut public sector pay outside London by £11bn a year. She tried to imply that these savings will come from abolishing “diversity and inclusion” jobs but you didn’t need a maths A-level to know that those sums didn’t add up. A few hours later, the policy was dropped.

So many terrible policies are being thrown out by the two candidates that it is hard to keep up with pointing out how wrong-headed they are. The other day Rishi Sunak was proposing a £10 fine for missing NHS appointments – a policy ironically proposed by Truss several years ago.

Since then, anyone who has thought about it for more than two minutes has been pointing out the problems of the extra admin trying to extract fines from patients who, because they are ill, cannot always organise their lives as well as a former chancellor.