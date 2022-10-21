“I never dreamed she [Liz Truss] would be so bad at it,” one cabinet minister who joined the Gadarene rush to support Truss for the Tory leadership told me ruefully.

Nor did I. I thought Truss, the rebel never without a cause, would temper her revolutionary zeal when she got to Downing Street. Instead, she opted for all or nothing, and quickly ended up with nothing. She launched an experiment on the British people with the theories her favoured right-wing libertarian think tanks had peddled for years, with little expectation they would ever be introduced in one go. Even they were amazed when Truss did so.

“We are the softies now,” one prominent think tanker whispered after the fantasy politics of last month’s mini-Budget collided with reality.