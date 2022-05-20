Sadly for their opponents, the Tory Doomsday Scenario is flawed

The Conservative Doomsday Scenario is one that anti-Tories enjoy contemplating. Now it seems that some government ministers are dwelling on it too.

James Forsyth, the political editor of The Spectator, reports that some of them are worried that, “if the Tories lose the next election, changes to the voting system may see them locked out of office for a generation”. The party could “fall apart”, they say. “It is an existential threat.”

Fortunately for them, and unfortunately for the dreamers of an anti-Tory “progressive alliance” – such a true blue apocalypse – is less likely than it seems.