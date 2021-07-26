Decarbonisation is the central challenge of our generation. Accounting for more than a quarter of UK greenhouse gas emissions, transport has a big role to play in helping achieve net zero. Rail travel is far more efficient and lower impact than road, generating only 1 per cent of the emissions of today’s buses, cars, vans and trucks.

Less road traffic, fewer jams and less car parking all help towards net zero. As Britain builds back better, we need to tempt people out of their cars and back onto trains. A big priority for everyone working on the railway is to make customers feel welcome and safe when travelling by train.

Last week, Chiltern Railways celebrated its 25th anniversary of service, the longest continuous franchise in the UK. Rail has come a long way since we were awarded our first franchise back in 1996. Billions have been invested across the country in electrified lines, electric trains and better signalling to reduce our carbon footprint. But now – as other sectors of the economy deliver innovative, green solutions – rail must continue to invest in its own decarbonisation.