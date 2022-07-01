Ignoring Britain’s growing alcohol crisis is costing us – socially and financially
A decade has passed since an alcohol strategy was published by a Westminster government – a new plan is long overdue, writes Julie Bass
The need for clear boundaries around alcohol in the workplace was a key theme of the recent Sue Gray report. Excessive drinking “is not appropriate”, she said, in offices or wherever people carry out their jobs “at any time”.
However, the drinking culture Gray exposed is not just an issue in Downing Street and Westminster. The extent of this nation’s ambivalent, and at times toxic, relationship with alcohol was highlighted in a a recent report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Complex Needs and Dual Diagnosis.
It showed how the pandemic has heightened unhealthy behaviour. Most of us did not break the law while restrictions were in place. But many switched focus from the pub to home during those long days and nights of lockdown.
