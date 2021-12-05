The UK has to rebuild its relationship with France. Simple as that. It is profoundly in the interest of both countries to get along better. This isn’t only about dealing more humanely and effectively with would-be migrants to Britain who are camping out in horrible conditions in France, though that is part of it. It is a much wider issue.

Our two countries are important trading partners. We have an almost identical interest in protecting our citizens from aggression from every quarter, for quite aside from the obvious state-sponsored military challenges, the number of cyberattacks on Europe has doubled in the past year. We are closely aligned in our concerns about the climate crisis too. And aside from different visions for the European Union, which could in any case change, we have a broadly similar view on global politics and economics. We believe that democracy is the least bad form of government, and we believe in the mixed-market economy with the government and private sector both having key roles.

The popular view right now is that a rapprochement will not be possible while Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are in power. But that is ridiculous. The relationship is much bigger than the personalities of the two current elected leaders. In any case, while it looks likely that Johnson will be in office for another two or three years, it is not clear that Macron will win the next election he faces in April. The centre-right party, Les Republicains, has just chosen a potentially effective candidate in Valerie Pecresse. Besides, the rest of us have to work with the politicians we have got. So what’s to be done?