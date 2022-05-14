How much are your colleagues paid? How much could you earn in your next job? If you’re in Britain, you probably don’t know those things. And that’s a missed opportunity.

Salary transparency can help reduce gender and ethnicity pay gaps, but the UK isn’t yet seizing that opportunity.

New York City Council recently approved legislation that requires the inclusion of salary information on job postings, in an active step to fight gender and ethnicity pay gaps. The new rules state that from 1 November this year, every company in New York with more than four employees will need to disclose the minimum and maximum salaries that are on offer for any vacant position, including promotions or transfers. The state of Colorado introduced a similar policy last year.