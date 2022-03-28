Just over 100 years ago, the ill-winds of the influenza pandemic swept around the world, killing some 50 million people. While some children were affected, the highest mortality was among (younger) adults.

The toll on their mental health from a silent killer – which was poorly understood and for which there was no vaccine and no treatment – must have been profound. Moreover, movement of large populations of refugees and troops drove outbreaks of other diseases. As many as one third of the military died from infections.

Today, it is obvious the basic humanitarian needs of families stranded in conflict zones in Ukraine, Syria, or Yemen – or escaping as refugees – must be prioritised. They need food, shelter, warmth and security. The response of the British public in opening their homes to receive refugees offers some glimmer of light amid the gloom.