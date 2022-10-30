Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

An end to the conflict in Ukraine now feels further away than ever

The collapse of the grain deal shows how far the repercussions of this war stretch beyond the borders of Ukraine or Russia, or even the neighbouring states, writes Bel Trew

Sunday 30 October 2022 10:13
Comments
<p>It had freed nine million tonnes of grain alongside food products like sunflower oil trapped in Ukraine</p>

It had freed nine million tonnes of grain alongside food products like sunflower oil trapped in Ukraine

(EPA)

The grain deal had – indirectly – prevented some 100 million people from falling into extreme poverty, according to the United Nations. It has lowered food prices worldwide. It was protecting crops and harvests for the seasons to come. It was set to help stave off hunger the years ahead of us.

What at first glance appeared to be a logistics and export agreement between Russia and Ukraine has in fact protected the lives of swathes of people globally.

And now it has been put indefinitely on hold by Moscow, who on Saturday accused Kyiv – together with “British specialists” – of launching a massive drone attack on its Black Sea fleet docked in a port in Crimea, which President Putin illegally annexed in 2014 . This action, Moscow said, was “reckless” and destroyed the security of the grain corridor.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in