An end to the conflict in Ukraine now feels further away than ever

The grain deal had – indirectly – prevented some 100 million people from falling into extreme poverty, according to the United Nations. It has lowered food prices worldwide. It was protecting crops and harvests for the seasons to come. It was set to help stave off hunger the years ahead of us.

What at first glance appeared to be a logistics and export agreement between Russia and Ukraine has in fact protected the lives of swathes of people globally.

And now it has been put indefinitely on hold by Moscow, who on Saturday accused Kyiv – together with “British specialists” – of launching a massive drone attack on its Black Sea fleet docked in a port in Crimea, which President Putin illegally annexed in 2014 . This action, Moscow said, was “reckless” and destroyed the security of the grain corridor.