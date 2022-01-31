“Nothing about you without you” is a catchphrase to remind medics not to forget that the patient might have something to say, too. The same phrase is now being parroted by the United States and Nato about heeding the voice of Ukraine in the current stand-off with Russia.

Given that, insofar as any beginning to this crisis can be traced, it lies in the release of US intelligence reports about Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s eastern border back in November-December, Ukraine would seem to be a key player here. However, for all the protestations from Washington and London about its voice being heard, it has not been and is still not being heard, despite Ukraine’s best efforts.

One reason would appear to be that it is not saying what the US, the UK and the more hawkish Europeans want to hear. Rather than amplifying the alarm about an imminent Russian invasion, Kiev has been saying “calm down”. Not only that, but the central message from Ukrainian officials, up to and including the president, has been that what it sees as the overheated rhetoric coming from some western capitals risks making the situation considerably worse.