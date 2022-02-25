The Ukraine crisis puts Rishi Sunak in a difficult position

The Ukraine crisis will have profound, long-term consequences for British politics. While our politicians are naturally focused on the short-term emergency, it will dawn on them soon that the new world order ushered in by Vladimir Putin will be a game-changer at home, as well as abroad.

The economic impact of the huge geopolitical change under way could even derail the Conservatives’ plans to cut taxes before the next general election. Rishi Sunak wrote his keynote Mais lecture –designed to answer critics asking for “the real Rishi” to stand up – before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet his speech, delivered on the day war began on Thursday, takes on a new significance in the very different new world.

The chancellor adopted the mantle of realism by arguing that he had to restrain borrowing before reducing taxes. He drew a dividing line with Liz Truss in a future Tory leadership election by dismissing “the flippant claim” that tax cuts always pay for themselves by generating growth, an article of faith for the Tory right and one embraced by Truss. Although the foreign secretary styles herself as the heir to Margaret Thatcher, Sunak pointed out that Thatcher raised taxes before cutting them in later years.