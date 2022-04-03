The elderly, the disabled or the sick who cannot get to their basements in the besieged city of Mariupol are burning alive in their beds when the shelling starts. There are also reports that some have frozen to death, as temperatures in the strategic coastal city dropped to -5C and there has been no heating or electricity for a month.

Others, I was told, are dying of hunger and thirst since no humanitarian supplies can get into the coastal city that is in the eye of Putin’s ferocious storm.

And so the most vulnerable people in the city, which is under a month-long siege, are those who are not mobile. They cannot get to the shelters, they cannot move into the comparatively safer neighbourhoods, they cannot make the terrifying dash to find water from nearby wells and springs. Crucially they also cannot take the hellish obstacle course to the safety of other parts of the country.