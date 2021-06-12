This weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries are committing to a faster and more evenly distributed economic recovery, from investments in a more resilient and sustainable world, to stronger global agreements on commerce and finance, and the creation of more opportunities for democracy and prosperity – especially for nations trapped in poverty or conflict.

Words like vaccines, climate, trade, taxes, debt and development feature prominently. They are the right goals at the right time. But achieving them cannot happen without bold investments in women and girls. The summit should add one more word to its vocabulary: gender.

As the US vice president, Kamala Harris, has so eloquently put it: “The status of women is the status of democracy.” Her words are both true and urgent. So why aren’t we investing more creatively – and sustainably – to improve the lives of women?