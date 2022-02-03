When the news about widespread protests came out of Kazakhstan in early January, the fog of war prevailed.

Some observers mistook the events for the onset of another “colour revolution” aimed at overthrowing an entrenched authoritarian regime. Others called the rioters “terrorists” – but a month after the protests first began, the overall picture has become clearer.

For three decades, Kazakhstan has been one of the most economically-successful post-Soviet nations, with the country’s core industries producing oil, gas and uranium at a much faster rate than neighbouring Russia.