Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron.

An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government, Virginia Bottomley. Pécresse is a friendly, articulate, middle-of-the-road mother of three, with loads of charm and a nice smile, but without that killer focus to go fast to the top.

She saw off three male opponents for the nomination. Michel Barnier, Monsieur Brexit, tried with a very late bid as the older Joe Biden-type candidate. But he had to pretend to be an anti-European and issued windy threats against Brussels which dismayed his fans and failed to convince party activists.