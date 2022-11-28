Jump to content

Erection problems? Don’t just reach for the Viagra

By going straight for the little blue pill, young men may miss the opportunity to find out what the underlying issue is, writes Ian Hamilton

Monday 28 November 2022 15:13
<p>None of this would be necessary if we managed to break the taboo around men’s health – and their sexual health in particular</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It isn’t just older men who experience problems getting an erection. One recent study estimated that over half of men in their thirties have this issue. This finding will be a surprise to many, which highlights the continuing stigma and shame associated with young men having problems getting or maintaining an erection.

Unlike their older peers, young men are bombarded with messages and images of what it means to be a man. This helps shape their perception that young men should be capable of performing anywhere and at any time. Paradoxically, this adds to the pressure and does little to help with the mechanics of sexual arousal. More critically, it leads to silence and a reluctance to share the problem with anyone, which can be the first step in resolving the issue.

Given these feelings of shame and with no one to confide in, many young men seek their own solutions. One of the most common of these is to try sildenafil – more commonly known as Viagra.

