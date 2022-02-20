Russian president Vladimir Putin nurtures many grievances. He seems angry about the possibility of Nato expanding to Russia’s borders. He appears indignant that the west is not as concerned about Russian security as he is. He says he is frustrated that the United States and Nato are ignoring Russia when it spells out its demands.

Russia has some legitimate grounds to be worried for its own security. It was attacked 80 years ago by Germany, more than 100 years ago by western-backed “White Russian” forces, and more than 200 years ago by France. For 45 years, Washington and Moscow had nuclear weapons trained on each other’s cities.

But European history is rife with past invasions and foreign occupations, as well as echoes of their lingering traumas. “If you go back far enough in the history books you can find grounds for wars that last a few hundred years and destroy our entire continent,” German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.