The war in Ukraine is a silent assault on the developing world

For the people of Ukraine, the Russian invasion is a waking nightmare and a humanitarian disaster on a terrifying scale. But the war is also fast becoming a matter of life and death for vulnerable people around the world.

We have all seen the tragedy unfolding inside Ukraine: cities flattened; people suffering and dying in their homes and in the streets; the fastest displacement crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

But away from Ukraine’s borders, far beyond the media spotlight, the war has launched a silent assault on the developing world. This crisis could throw up to 1.7 billion people – more than a fifth of humanity – into poverty, destitution and hunger on a scale not seen in decades.