About a decade ago, I was young, and fresh, and cooler than I am now, and I lived in east London. I moved in artsy, hipster circles, and everyone was bold, and beautiful, and achingly well dressed. It was not a world that had a lot in common with Westminster. Well, apart from one exception: the “flavour of the month”.

Back in those days, an acquaintance once made the point that Dalston always had one person who would appear seemingly out of nowhere, charm everyone, be featured in every trendy magazine, be found at every party, then slowly fade into the background. Once they did, someone else would replace them; our world would find a new flavour of the month.

It wasn’t a good or a bad thing; only the most insecure would get jealous of the FotM. The rest of us knew that it was just a part of the ecosystem. Still, it was amusing to witness people rising and falling like waves, like clockwork.