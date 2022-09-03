Jump to content
Why have children become the currency of success?

My place of work should be a space where I am judged less on my ability to reproduce and more on my ability to carry out my responsibilities, writes Emma Clarke

Saturday 03 September 2022 09:59
<p>I just stood in the corner of the room, being bombarded with the same question, over and over: “Do you have children?”</p>

(Canva)

Not so long ago I was at a professional ice-breaker event, where attendees were tasked with troubleshooting various workplace issues and equipped with Post-Its and whiteboard markers on their last legs.

To break up the constant stream of corporate jargon (“storming”?? “M&A”??), one of the presenters handed out a bingo card he had made especially for the occasion. Initially it seemed like a bit of fun – albeit of the forced variety. But it soon took a sinister turn.

As I scanned the flimsy bit of paper, there was not a single thing I could relate to. Among the statements written in the squares were: “I watched BGT this weekend”, “I mowed the lawn”, and “I drove to work this morning”. Worst still was the square that read: “I have more than two children”.

