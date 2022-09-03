Not so long ago I was at a professional ice-breaker event, where attendees were tasked with troubleshooting various workplace issues and equipped with Post-Its and whiteboard markers on their last legs.

To break up the constant stream of corporate jargon (“storming”?? “M&A”??), one of the presenters handed out a bingo card he had made especially for the occasion. Initially it seemed like a bit of fun – albeit of the forced variety. But it soon took a sinister turn.

As I scanned the flimsy bit of paper, there was not a single thing I could relate to. Among the statements written in the squares were: “I watched BGT this weekend”, “I mowed the lawn”, and “I drove to work this morning”. Worst still was the square that read: “I have more than two children”.