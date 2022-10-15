I’ve noticed a strange thing happening. While dust-filled museums have found themselves at the sharp end of the culture wars, dusty archaeology is enjoying a gleaming revival.

In a time when we are continuously offered the newest, the freshest and then re-freshed versions of our phones, tablets and laptops, it seems the ancient, the old and the static is now a sought-after novelty.

In a digital, often virtual world, the real has absolute and exotic value. Ancient artefacts are the ultimate non-fungible tokens. Archaeology is the perfect haptic experience. I can testify: touching a sliver of gold, or a sherd of pottery as it comes out of the earth is unforgettably thrilling.