It was a vote that will go down in ignominy. Pressured by Saudi Arabia, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted 7 October to end a four-year international mission to investigate war crimes abuses by all of the parties in the Yemen conflict.

The vote amounted to a demonstration of the international community’s inability to hold the parties in the multilayered seven-year war accountable, much less bring an end to the conflict that shows no signs of winding down.

It means that there will be less information and global reaction when an airstrike by Saudi Arabia hits a wedding, or when a rocket launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels lands on a residential area.