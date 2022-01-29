Two years ago, my hopeful vision of postgraduate life slipped through my fingers. On a random weekend in March 2020, nights out with friends turned into four-walled confinement and I soon realised that the coming years would not contain the carefree fun I’d been looking forward to.

I had no idea that the beginning of lockdown signified the end of my university experience. I didn’t get to say goodbye to many of my friends and two years later, I still haven’t. We had to immediately adapt to online learning with limited resources (including a closed library) and I completed my dissertation during lockdown.

While we had a “safety net” grade policy for reassurance, like many others I found online learning difficult and struggled to motivate myself. Compared to everything else going on in the world, my degree felt futile. It was hard to shake off the feeling that what was supposed to be one of the most precious years of my life would be erased forever.