An issue that strikes at the heart of higher education
An employment tribunal requested by two Oxford University academics is an eye-opener, believes Chris Blackhurst
Be honest, when you think of zero hours contracts, Oxford University does not jump to mind.
The hallowed educational institution seems too in the clouds, too high level, to be involved in anything so low rent.
Yet, Oxford is a major user of the device, so much so that it’s up, or down there, depending on your point of view, with the traditional followers of the gig economy, the fast-food joints, discount retailers, bars, mini-cab firms and the rest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies