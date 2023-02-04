Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

An issue that strikes at the heart of higher education

An employment tribunal requested by two Oxford University academics is an eye-opener, believes Chris Blackhurst

Saturday 04 February 2023 09:14
Comments
<p>Teaching students, particularly at a high-class university, should be a profession to aspire to</p>

Teaching students, particularly at a high-class university, should be a profession to aspire to

(iStock/Getty Images)

Be honest, when you think of zero hours contracts, Oxford University does not jump to mind.

The hallowed educational institution seems too in the clouds, too high level, to be involved in anything so low rent.

Yet, Oxford is a major user of the device, so much so that it’s up, or down there, depending on your point of view, with the traditional followers of the gig economy, the fast-food joints, discount retailers, bars, mini-cab firms and the rest.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in