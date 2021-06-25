Story of the Song: Walk on the Wild Side by Lou Reed

Lou Reed wasn’t the first person to write “Walk on the Wild Side”. In 1960, the jazz lyricist Fran Landesman penned the title-song for a musical adaptation of Nelson Algren’s 1950s novel of the same name. It flopped, but in 1969 the idea of transferring Algren’s streetwise story from page to stage was revived, and Lou Reed, at a loose end after the demise of the Velvet Underground, was approached to write the music for an off-Broadway production. “They said, ‘We think you are a very literary rock’n’roll person’,” said Reed, recalling the phone conversation.

Set in New Orleans during the Thirties, Algren’s novel turns the American Dream into a nightmare of poverty. Reed wasn't taken with the idea, but worked up a song. Luckily for Reed, the project, again, came to nothing. “I took my song and changed the book’s characters, into people I knew from [Andy] Warhol’s Factory,” Reed said. Each verse introduces a transvestite personality from Warhol’s New York arts lab. “I always thought it would be fun to introduce people to characters they maybe hadn’t met before, or hadn’t wanted to meet,” said Reed.

Holly Woodlawn, name-checked in the opening line, had appeared in Warhol’s 1972 movie Women in Revolt. She had, indeed, hitch-hiked from Miami to New York, aged 15, shaved her legs “and, then he was a she”. “The song is completely true,” Woodlawn has confirmed.