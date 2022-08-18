A newly discovered walking shark which scientists say breaks “all of the rules for survival” is the subject of a first-of-its-kind study by US and Australian researchers.

The epaulette shark (hemiscyllium ocellatum), found in the southern Great Barrier Reef, measures just 3 feet long and can walk both in and out of water by wriggling its body and pushing itself forward using its paddle-shaped fins.

Experts at Florida Atlantic University and James Cook University and Macquaire University in Australia examined how the shark’s walking and swimming changes during its early development – offering clues as to how these sea creatures may be coping with the impact of climate change.