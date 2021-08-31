‘Public spaces are no longer safe’: the Hong Kong artists fleeing to Taiwan to build new lives
As the Hong Kong government continues to crack down on different sectors of civil society using its National Security Law, some journalists and artists have chosen to flee to Taiwan to continue their resistance, writes William Yang
Nilk Wu could still recall the day when a friend called and urged him to leave Hong Kong in March. The call came after the co-founder of his media outlet, DB Channel, was arrested alongside 46 other pro-democracy political figures. They were charged with conspiring to commit subversion for participating in a primary held by the pro-democracy camp last July.
“The trial of the 47 pro-democracy figures was a wake-up call for me, because I finally realized how terrifying things can be under the National Security Law (NSL)” said Wu.
Since its introduction in July last year, the National Security Law has frequently been used to quash dissent and freedom of speech.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies