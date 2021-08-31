Nilk Wu could still recall the day when a friend called and urged him to leave Hong Kong in March. The call came after the co-founder of his media outlet, DB Channel, was arrested alongside 46 other pro-democracy political figures. They were charged with conspiring to commit subversion for participating in a primary held by the pro-democracy camp last July.

“The trial of the 47 pro-democracy figures was a wake-up call for me, because I finally realized how terrifying things can be under the National Security Law (NSL)” said Wu.

Since its introduction in July last year, the National Security Law has frequently been used to quash dissent and freedom of speech.