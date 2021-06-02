Why do people blush?

Uncontrollable, severe facial blushing is a physical condition caused by overactivity in the sympathetic nervous system, a system made up of nerves over which we have no control. These uncontrollable nerves may become especially active due to social and emotional stimuli and may be very embarrassing; people may blush while meeting friends in the street or paying in a shop. Suddenly the face turns deep red, turning an ordinary social situation into an embarrassment, making social and even professional life almost impossible. We also blush as a result of our emotions. Strong emotion causes an increase in blood supply to the face, which is why we look red. The colour disappears after a minute or so, as the sympathetic nervous system, and hence the peripheral circulation, returns to normal.

Of the energy consumed by a human, what percentage is lost as heat?