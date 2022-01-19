Science Made Simple
Why does milk get a skin, and why do bad eggs float?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
Why does milk get a skin when it cools down?
The skin is a complex of casein, a milk protein, and calcium. It is the result of evaporation at the surface of the milk, which concentrates the proteins there. Skin formation can be minimised by covering the pan or by whipping up a little foam, both of which slow down the rate of evaporation.
Why are so many drugs addictive?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies