Why does milk get a skin, and why do bad eggs float?

Wednesday 19 January 2022 21:30
<p>When warm milk cools down, evaporation causes a skin to form </p>

(Getty/iStock)

Why does milk get a skin when it cools down?

The skin is a complex of casein, a milk protein, and calcium. It is the result of evaporation at the surface of the milk, which concentrates the proteins there. Skin formation can be minimised by covering the pan or by whipping up a little foam, both of which slow down the rate of evaporation.

