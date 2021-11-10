Science made simple
Why are storm clouds dark, and how does the Earth produce a magnetic field?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
Why do storm clouds tend to look darker than normal clouds?
Storm clouds have a lot of water in them in droplets that are larger than those in normal clouds. These larger droplets absorb and scatter more light than smaller ones, so the storm clouds look darker.
Is the ice crust on the polar seas made of falling snow? Also: at what temperature does the sea freeze? And are icebergs made of fresh water or of sea water?
