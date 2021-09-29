Why wear black clothes in heat, and is the UK tilted?

If dark things absorb heat better than white, why do people in hot countries sometimes wear black clothes?

Indeed, people who wear dark clothes in hot countries sometimes get hotter than if they wore white. But as a result, the clothes are much hotter than the body, causing a significant difference in temperature between the two.

Temperature differences cause air to move, creating a breeze. This cools the body. However, it is unlikely that this is the main reason people in hot countries wear dark clothes. They are much more commonly worn for cultural reasons.