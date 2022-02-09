Everything is going up – including the profits of oil and gas giants like BP. Last night it emerged that the company has paid £0 tax in the UK in the past five years, despite just posting profits of £13bn. The disclosure heaps further pressure on Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, to do more to help the poorest families with sky-rocketing energy bills and the cost of living, as Labour calls for a one-off, pandemic crisis windfall tax to ease the burden on Britons facing staggering costs. Elsewhere, the government is being urged to do more to reduce NHS waiting lists and Boris Johnson has made further changes to his top team? Will they be enough to save his skin? Some backbench Tory MPs are not convinced and a billionaire Tory donor has withdrawn his funding from the party, saying the prime minister has gone past the point of no return.

Inside the bubble

Politics commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for: