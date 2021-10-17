I never felt this conspicuous when I was buying proper gin

Three weeks into Sober October and I am still managing to stay off the sauce. I’ve been watching closely for those changes the internet told me I would see as soon as I dropped my daily commitment to wine o’clock.

Am I sleeping better? I think so. At least I’m always making it to bed now rather than dropping off in front of something Scandi on NetFlix. Clear-skinned? Nope. But the internet assures me that the spots on my chin, a crop the size and scale of which I haven’t seen since I was taking my GCSEs last century, is a sign my body is getting rid of toxins. Weight loss? Definitely not. Not a gram (or perhaps it is ounces again now that we’ve “taken back control”).

I have replaced alcohol with chocolate. For a start, I find it helps to take away the taste of the alcohol-free alternatives I’ve been drinking instead of reaching for the gin. Knowing that I would not get through so much as a week if the only alcohol-free drink I had to hand was #Yne – my biggest client at Bella Vista PR – I stocked up on the competition. Anything had to be better than #Yne’s beetroot-based cabernet substitute.