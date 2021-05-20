Women workers ‘twice as likely as men to have lost confidence in lockdown’
Almost two out of three staff returning to workplace suffer doubts over their ability, figures suggest
M
any workers, especially women, have suffered a loss of confidence in their jobs during the coronavirus crisis, research has found.
Women are finding returning to work challenging if they have been out of a job and are now worried about the cost of childcare, said a report.
Firms are being urged to help staff settle back in as the lockdown eases.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies