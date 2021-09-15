Science made simple
Is the world getting heavier and how many chemicals are there?
We explore some of the curious questions that science can answer
Is the world getting lighter or heavier?
The Earth catches around 500 tonnes of dust and stones every day as it travels through space. In its 4 billion-year history, it has put on about 16 million million million tonnes. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of the Earth’s total mass. But it has gained weight over the years.
Does it rain harder at the edge of clouds or in the middle?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies