Is the world getting heavier and how many chemicals are there?

Wednesday 15 September 2021 21:30
<p>Our planet catches dust and stones every day as it travels through space </p>

Is the world getting lighter or heavier?

The Earth catches around 500 tonnes of dust and stones every day as it travels through space. In its 4 billion-year history, it has put on about 16 million million million tonnes. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of the Earth’s total mass. But it has gained weight over the years. 

Does it rain harder at the edge of clouds or in the middle?

