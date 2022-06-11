Is the Aam Aadmi Party on course to becoming India’s next main political opposition?

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder Arvind Kejriwal made the bold declaration early last month that his political outfit would not align with any other party for the upcoming national elections.

The announcement revealed a risky approach unlike any other taken by the opposition to deny prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a third term in power in 2024.

The comments underline the AAP’s ambition to position itself as the alternative to the ruling BJP in India right after it became the only regional party in the country to hold power in two states, passing a litmus test to prove its national aspiration.