Afghan women cyclists gear up for new life in Italy after fleeing Taliban

After risking their lives to flee the Taliban and spending six months in limbo, 38 young female cyclists from Afghanistan are gearing up for a fresh start in Italy.

Fearing for their safety when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August, the women joined the other hundreds of thousands of refugees who crossed the border into Pakistan, where they continue to wait in hope that their Italian visas will be processed to allow them to move by next month.

They are part of a group of 64 refugees who were able to leave the country with the help of several private individuals and organizations, including women’s rights activist Shannon Galpin, sports journalist Francesca Monzone and road cycling team Israel-Premier Tech.