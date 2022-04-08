Afghan women cyclists gear up for new life in Italy after fleeing Taliban
Dozens of female athletes from Afghanistan are set for a fresh start in Europe after six months in limbo
After risking their lives to flee the Taliban and spending six months in limbo, 38 young female cyclists from Afghanistan are gearing up for a fresh start in Italy.
Fearing for their safety when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August, the women joined the other hundreds of thousands of refugees who crossed the border into Pakistan, where they continue to wait in hope that their Italian visas will be processed to allow them to move by next month.
They are part of a group of 64 refugees who were able to leave the country with the help of several private individuals and organizations, including women’s rights activist Shannon Galpin, sports journalist Francesca Monzone and road cycling team Israel-Premier Tech.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies