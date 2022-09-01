Oldest dinosaur fossil in Africa discovered
Finding ‘Mbiresaurus raathi’ also helps scientists develop new theory of dinosaur migration
Paleontologists have discovered and named the oldest dinosaur skeleton found yet in Africa in northern Zimbabwe.
The long-necked dinosaur, newly named Mbiresaurus raathi, was unearthed first over the course of two digs, in 2017 and 2019, said scientists, including those from Virginia Tech in the US.
Mbiresaurus raathi was likely about 6ft (1.8m) tall with a big tail, weighing anywhere from 20-65lb (9-30kg), and was a predecessor of the long-necked sauropods, according to the study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies