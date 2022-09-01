Oldest dinosaur fossil in Africa discovered

Paleontologists have discovered and named the oldest dinosaur skeleton found yet in Africa in northern Zimbabwe.

The long-necked dinosaur, newly named Mbiresaurus raathi, was unearthed first over the course of two digs, in 2017 and 2019, said scientists, including those from Virginia Tech in the US.

Mbiresaurus raathi was likely about 6ft (1.8m) tall with a big tail, weighing anywhere from 20-65lb (9-30kg), and was a predecessor of the long-necked sauropods, according to the study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.