Years of progress made in global Aids fight set back by Covid pandemic, UN report says
Report says there are 1,800 deaths every day due to Aids – one death every minute
Years of progress made in the prevention and treatment of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids) has faltered worldwide, warns a new United Nations report that found that the past year saw the smallest annual decline in new HIV infections since 2016.
The new UN report titled “In Danger”, published on Wednesday, revealed that new HIV infections dropped by only 3.6 per cent between 2020 and 2021.
“In 2021, there were 1.5 million new HIV infections and 650,000 Aids-related deaths. This translates to 4,000 new HIV infections every day,” Mary Mahy, Epidemiology Team Lead, Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids, said in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies