Navalny thrown into solitary confinement for third time in August
Anti-corruption campaigner renews calls for West to sanction more Kremlin-linked Russians over Ukraine war
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said he has been placed in solitary confinement for the third time this month.
Writing on social media via his lawyers, the Russian opposition leader confirmed that he received the punishment on Monday, the day after he was let out of his last stint in isolation.
The 46-year-old, who is serving an 11.5-year sentence in high-security prison, said on Tuesday that he was given a week in solitary confinement for introducing himself incorrectly.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies