Navalny thrown into solitary confinement for third time in August

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said he has been placed in solitary confinement for the third time this month.

Writing on social media via his lawyers, the Russian opposition leader confirmed that he received the punishment on Monday, the day after he was let out of his last stint in isolation.

The 46-year-old, who is serving an 11.5-year sentence in high-security prison, said on Tuesday that he was given a week in solitary confinement for introducing himself incorrectly.