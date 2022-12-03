Jump to content

Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease

‘This is the first drug that provides a real treatment option,’ says leading researcher

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 29 November 2022 22:43
Comments
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.

The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.

The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues associated with dementia.

