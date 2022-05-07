Deforestation of Amazon in Brazil surges to record new high
‘To say we’ll miss it when it’s gone, is like saying we’ll miss our lungs when they’re gone’
Deforestation in the Amazon surged to record levels last month, according to alarming new data from the Brazilian government.
The amount of forest removed was up by nearly double compared to April last year, it showed.
Environmental campaigners claimed deforestation had become “institutionalised” in the country which contains much of the world’s largest tropical rainforest and pointed the finger at Brazil’s president for the record levels.
