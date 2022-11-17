Amazon starts to fire staff amid reports it will lay off thousands of people
Company is the latest tech firm to have grown rapidly through coronavirus and fire staff amid fears over economic environment
Amazon has started firing its corporate staff, amid rumours that the company will be firing thousands of its employees.
It is just the latest technology company that saw profits surge through coronavirus and is now laying off staff amid fears about the economy.
Amazon is rumoured to be laying off 10,000 staff. Many of them are thought to be leaving from its corporate and technology businesses, hitting the teams behind products such as Alexa and the Kindle.
