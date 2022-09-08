Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say

Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.

The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.

“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.